SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously hurt after a car crashed into a Southboro home early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported crash at a house on Framingham Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames with the fire extending into the first and second floors of the home.

The driver and their passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Southborough Fire officials.

The residents of the home were able to escape the fire without injury, firefighters said.

They have been displaced due to fire, smoke, and structural damage to the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

