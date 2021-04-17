2 hospitalized after rollover crash downs utility pole in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after a rollover crash downed a utility pole in Pembroke.

Officers arriving at the scene near the intersection of Elm Street and Mountain Ash Lane around 1 a.m. found the overturned car resting against a telephone pole, according to police.

One man was found lying the roadway and another in the passenger seat.

Police said both were taken to South Shore Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

