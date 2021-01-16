2 hurt after car strikes light pole, business in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crashing on Saturday morning in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a single motor vehicle accident on Columbus Avenue just before 2 a.m. found the vehicle, which struck a light pole before making contact with a nearby business, Boston police said.

The people involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the damage caused seems to be minor in nature, according to police.

The business impacted will be inspected during regular business hours.

