2 injured after truck crashes through restaurant window in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are being treated for injuries after a truck crashed into a restaurant in Weymouth on Saturday.

Weymouth fire officials responding to Skillet on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. believe a driver in the parking lot accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, causing them to hit a parked truck, forcing the truck through the restaurant window.

Two patrons inside the restaurant were transported to South Shore Hospital, according to Weymouth fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

The building has been shut down due to structural damage.

