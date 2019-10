KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have suffered minor injuries from a 2-alarm blaze in Kingston that broke out Saturday morning.

Duxbury fire posted pictures on Twitter showing crews at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says an investigator is on the way to try and determine what caused the fire.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)