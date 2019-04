DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized after a violent rollover crash in Duxbury Sunday night.

Duxbury firefighters responding to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 3, between exits 11 and 12 at about 9 p.m. found a gray car overturned on the side of the road.

Two people, whose names have not been released, were trapped upside down.

They have been transported to South Shore Hospital and are in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.