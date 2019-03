STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a home in Stoughton early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responding to the scene determined the blaze began in the garage and spread to the first floor.

Two people in the home were hurt but are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

