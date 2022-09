ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police said that two individuals were killed in a crash in Attleboro.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Images from the scene obtained by 7NEWS showed a mangled vehicle loaded onto a flatbed.

