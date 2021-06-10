WINTERPORT, Maine (AP) — Two people were killed when a fire swept through a home early Thursday in Winterport, officials said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the home after firefighters responded to a 911 call made shortly before 4:30 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said.

The remains were taken to a local funeral home, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. There was no indication of foul play, fire officials said.

