2 lanes closed on I-495 as crews clean up fuel spill in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic was delayed on Interstate 495 Tuesday evening after an undisclosed incident led to a fuel spill.

Two lanes were shut down on the northbound side of the highway in Lawrence after a “truck incident” just before Exit 46, according to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson.

No further information was made available.

Two lanes closed on 495 north #Lawrence. Truck incident involves fuel spill just before Ex 46. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 29, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)