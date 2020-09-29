2 lanes closed on I-495 as crews clean up fuel spill in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic was delayed on Interstate 495 Tuesday evening after an undisclosed incident led to a fuel spill.

Two lanes were shut down on the northbound side of the highway in Lawrence after a “truck incident” just before Exit 46, according to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson.

No further information was made available.

 

