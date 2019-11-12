2 Martha’s Vineyard soccer players suspended for a year after shoving referee

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two soccer players from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School were suspended after shoving a referee at the end of a game.

The players both pushed the ref following a loss to Norwell High School last week. League officials from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association met with the schools’ athletic directors Tuesday and confirmed that league rules mandate a one-year suspension for assaulting an official.

“The highlight right now is on a couple players that did not make a good decision at the time,” said MIAA spokesperson Tara Bennett. “We appreciate the intensity and the passion at that moment, but the decision making was certainly not in the right.”

The league is considering other disciplinary action.

