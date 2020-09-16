2 Mass. residents to be featured on front of Lay’s potato chip bags

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents have been selected to be featured on the front of Lay’s potato chip bags for doing good deeds and spreading joy in their communities, Frito-Lay announced Wednesday.

Rachel S., of Lexington, and Sandra N., of Boston, are among 30 winners across the country who will appear on the bags as part of the 2020 “Smile with Lay’s” campaign.

Rachel, a proud mother, has helped families in the Boston area keep their babies clean and dry by distributing over 150,000 diapers through Beantown Baby Diaper Bank, according to Frito-Lay.

Through her work at the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen, Sandra is said to provide a safe, welcoming space that serves 275 meals every Tuesday.

Collette D., of Boston, was featured on a bag in 2019 for starting her own cookie business, Collettey’s Cookie, which sells delicious treats while also helping people with disabilities like herself find work.

In January, Lay’s said it conducted its first-ever Smiles Survey to map the happiest parts of the country and what’s bringing people joy.

Sports teams were the top reason to smile in Massachusetts, the survey found.

The state of New York reported the highest level of joy, followed by Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, and Indiana to round out the top 10 list of most joyful states in America.

