BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Bay State residents recently won $25,000 a year for life prizes on Massachusetts State Lottery games.

Robert King, of Fitchburg, won his prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a drawing that was held in January. He claimed his prize on April 26, chose the cash option, and received a one-time payment of $390,000.

King’s winning ticket was sold at Rapid Refill on Andrews Parkway in Devens. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Daniel DiCarlo, of Amesbury, also recently won a $25,000 a year for life prize in the same game. The first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a drawing that took place last month.

DiCarlo claimed his prize on April 21, chose the cash option, and received a one-time payment of $390,000. He plans on putting a portion of his winnings toward a vacation.

His winning ticket was purchased at A L Prime Energy on Elm Street in Amesbury. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are held seven nights a week.

