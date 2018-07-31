JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police say they have arrested two men for breaking and entering into multiple homes in Rhode Island.

WPRI-TV reports 26-year-old John Young of Providence and 43-year-old Thomas Pleau of Woonsocket were arrested Monday in Jamestown and charged with multiple breaking and entering charges and five counts of conspiracy each for a break-in spree.

Police say they responded to a call on Lawn Avenue from a woman who said her home had been burglarized. They managed to spot Young in a vehicle holding several stolen possessions.

Pleau was taken into custody after an alleged foot chase with stolen property in his possession. Police determined they were responsible for five break-ins that occurred Monday. They will be arraigned in Newport District Court. It is not known if the two have attorneys from an electronic record search.

