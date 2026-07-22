EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed home invasion in Easton early Wednesday morning, according to Easton Deputy Chief of Police Philip Adams.

Easton police responded to a home for a reported alarm activation at approximately 12:00 a.m. They said a woman and her three children were home at the time, and the woman belived she could hear someone inside the rear of the home.

Two officers chased one suspect down and he was apprehended in the home’s backyard. The second suspect was located in nearby woods a short time later with help from a Massachusetts State Police K9. Easton police said the second suspect had a “loaded Glock firearm containing a 30-round, high-capacity magazine.” Police said both suspects were masked and wearing rubber gloves at the time of the break-in.

The two suspects arrested were identified as Ernst Lacrete, 25, of Quincy, MA, and Lavar Benson, 25, of Dorchester, MA. Lacrete and Benson are both charged with home invasion, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a large capacity firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a valid license.

Lacrete and Benson were arraigned at Taunton District Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are both being held without bail and are due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

The Easton Police Department is investigating.

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