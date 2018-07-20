2 men charged after bank robber in dreadlock wig shot teller

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged two men after a bank robber wearing a long-haired wig shot and wounded a teller and fled with a fistful of bills.

Durham Police issued a statement saying 29-year-old Larry Lamar Johnson and 24-year-old Javon Cheek were arrested in the Wednesday holdup. They were held Friday on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. Cheek also faces an assault charge.

Police say the robber wore sunglasses, a pink jacket and a wig with long dreadlocks. Police released surveillance photos showing the suspect holding a gun and a wad of cash as he left the SunTrust branch.

The teller was shot in the arm, but the injury wasn’t life-threatening.

A phone number for Cheek was disconnected. No listing could be found for Johnson.

DPD is investigating a bank robbery/shooting that happened today. Robber is a black male, 5 '7 -5 '10 and was wearing a wig, sunglasses, a pink jacket and black pants. Anyone with info can call Inv. Walsh at 560-4440, X 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 683-1200 https://t.co/iFOehaxf2P pic.twitter.com/MeQeJYoGoD — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) July 18, 2018

