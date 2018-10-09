2 men charged with traveling to Nashua, NH after trying to solicit children online

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division have arrested two men accused of communicating with people they believed to be children online about sexual contact and then traveling to Nashua to meet them, officials said.

After launching investigations into men communicating sexually with people they believed to be children on social media, police arrested Jean Yazbek, 63, of Norwood, and Michael Soby, 59, of Pelham, New Hampshire, on one count of each of certain uses of computer services prohibited, a Class B felony.

Each of the charges is punishable by up to seven years in state prison, exclusive of fines.

Both men were released on $500 cash only bail pending their arraignment Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Nashua police Det. Caleb Gilbert or the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

