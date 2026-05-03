SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged armed home invasion in Saugus on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting two masked men dressed in all black and armed with handguns had just broken into a home on Oakwood Avenue learned that shots had been fired but no one was injured, according to the Saugus Police Department.

After an investigation, Derek Matarazzo and Timothy Gregory were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both are expected to be arraigned on home invasion charges on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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