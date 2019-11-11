2 men running 500 miles from Cape Cod to Virginia to raise awareness about veteran suicides

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dedicated men have embarked on a roughly 500-mile run from Cape Cod to the Arlington National Cemetry in Virginia in an effort to raise awareness about veteran suicides.

On Veterans Day, 52-year-old Brian Tjersland, a real estate appraiser, and 29-year-old Josh Milich, who’s enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, started their run from the Bourne National Cemetry. They plan on running 40 to 50 miles a day for the next 10 to 14 days before they reach the Arlington National Cemetry in Virginia.

“The hardest part of a 500-mile run will be getting going the next morning,” Tjersland said. “Fifty miles a day is gonna take a toll on us.”

Tjersland and Milich have partnered with Mission 22, a non-profit organization aimed at combatting the ever-rising veteran suicide rate.

“Twenty-two veterans a day take their own lives,” Milich said. “Mission 22 provides services to veterans with PTSD, TBI, to help them get better when they return from overseas.”

Along with raising awareness, Tjersland and Milich are also raising funds for Mission 22.

People can donate by clicking here.

