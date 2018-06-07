NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole Thursday morning for their roles in a 2015 New Year’s Eve murder in New Bedford that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man, authorities said.

Aaron Bookman and Angel Acevedo, both of New Bedford, were sentenced following their conviction Wednesday on first-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Aaron Gant Jr. at the intersection of Grinnell and Pleasant streets, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed that Gant’s death was a gang-related retaliation killing.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning its verdict.

Judge Renee Dupuis sentenced both men to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years for firearm charges.

The four-week trial was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney William McCauley and Assistant District Attorney Robert Digiantomaso.

“ I would like to thank the jury for its verdict in this case that was well supported by the evidence. I also want to thank the prosecutors and investigators for their sacrifices and tenacity during this entire process,” Quinn said in a statement. “T hi s case highlights the critical importance of video surveillance and forensic evidence in solving these types of cases. This technology was vital to establishing that these two defendants were responsible for the killing. Surveillance footage from the scene also helped to undermine witnesses’ testimony who were uncooperative at trial.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)