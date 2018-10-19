2 more state troopers agree to plead guilty in overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two more Massachusetts state troopers have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the department’s ongoing overtime abuse investigation.

Eric Chin, 46, of Hanover, who had been suspended, and Paul Cesan, 50, of Southwick, who had previously retired, have agreed to plead guilty to one count each of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office announced Friday.

Chin and Cesan were assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate I-90. In 2016, Chin earned $302,400, which included approximately $131,653 in overtime pay. In 2016, Cesan earned $163,533, which included approximately $50,866 in overtime pay.

Chin and Cesan were both paid for overtime shifts that they did not work at all or from which they left early. Each is alleged to have concealed their scheme by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that they had worked overtime hours that they had not.

Chin has agreed to plead guilty to collecting $7,125 for overtime hours that he did not work, and Cesan has agreed to plead guilty to collecting $29,287 for overtime hours that he did not work.

Chin and Cesan are the fourth and fifth troopers to plead guilty as a result of the ongoing investigation.

On Oct. 11, 2018, suspended Trooper Gary Herman, 45, of Chester, pleaded guilty; on July 2, 2018, former Trooper Gregory Raftery, 47, of Westwood pleaded guilty; and on Sept. 14, 2018, suspended Trooper Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree pleaded guilty. On June 27, 2018, former Lieutenant David Wilson, 57, of Charlton was arrested and charged with the same crime, and on July 25, 2018, retired Trooper Daren DeJong, 56, of Uxbridge, was also charged.

Pursuant to the plea agreement with Chin, the government will recommend a sentence of between six and 12 months of incarceration. Pursuant to the plea agreement with Cesan, the government will recommend a sentence of between 10 and 16 months of incarceration.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)