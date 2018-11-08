2 more swastikas found at Reading school

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two more swastikas were discovered Wednesday at Reading High School.

Eight incidents of racist or threatening graf in the last three weeks alone.

Police invest hasn’t turned up any suspects.

“It’s like they’re taking away certain stuff from people who are obviously innocent. We want someone to step up and admit they’re doing the wrong thing,” student Ashley Shutt said.

The latest swastikas were drawn on a bathroom stall and another threatening message targeting white people.

Supt John Doherty told 7News over the phone that just about every ethnic, religious, or gender group has been targeted.

“We’re in uncharted waters here. We’ve got students who feel unsafe, understandably so. We also have students who are angry and frustrated because it’s impacting what is happening in the classroom,” Doherty said.

Last week, students held a vigil denouncing hate. The issue has become a constant source of stress in the community.

Parent Eric Gaffen said his son found a swastika in a middle school bathroom.

“You feel outraged but you also want to do something about it. You feel less empowered to impact your child,” he said.

The school dist has responded by holding assemblies and creating community groups promoting t0lerance.

Students and parents are worried about how this will reflect on their town.

“It’s sad for us because everybody here is so nice, and we all like each other, so it’s so weird that someone out there wants to spread hate,” Shutt said.

