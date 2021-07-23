NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Newton police officers are on the mend after they were attacked during a traffic stop on Wednesday

A dashboard-mounted camera captured the entire ordeal around 1 p.m. near Newton Center. The driver of a red SUV, later identified as 48-year-old Timothy Davis of Westwood, can be seen jumping out of his car and slam the passenger-side door on an officer trying to get out of an unmarked cruiser.

Davis is then seen running around the cruiser and punching the officer who was driving in the neck and face before fleeing toward the sidewalk.

Officers quickly take Davis into custody without further incident.

“There is no routine day in police work in a split second an officer’s life can change,” said Lieutenant Briand Apotheker. “If the suspect came out of the vehicle, if armed with any sort of weapon, it could have been disastrous for the police officers.”

Investigators said he was driving on the wrong side of the road, weaving through traffic and running red lights.

“The way he was operating the vehicle, people’s lives were endangered and thankfully the officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest him,” said Apotheker.

Police officials said they are glad the officers involved were not seriously hurt.

“Many times in police work it’s the right place at the right time,” said Apotheker. “But, it’s being out there, and when we have our officers out there observing, they’re trying to do the right thing, and in an instant, an officer’s life can change.”

Davis was appeared in court on charges in connection to the incident and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

