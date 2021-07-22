MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

Two Catholic Medical Center employees are facing charges after investigators said a camera was found in a staff bathroom.

On June 15, the Manchester Police Department learned of the device and determined it belonged to 33-year-old James Kelly who works as a nurse at the medical center, according to a release issued by the department.

Investigators later learned that a second employee, 30-year-old Heather Tempest was also allegedly involved in the incident.

Tempest was arrested on July 14 and is facing one count of criminal liability of another for falsifying physical evidence.

Kelly was arrested on July 18 and charged with one count of violation of privacy (attempt) and one count of falsifying physical evidence.

“On behalf of CMC employees, I would like to thank Manchester Police for their dedication to this case,” said Alex Walker, CMC President & CEO. “The trust we have in each other as colleagues, as well as the safety and comfort of our staff, are incredibly important to us all. We have appreciated the support and sensitivity MPD has shown our employees through this difficult incident.”

