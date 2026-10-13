BOSTON (WHDH) - Two officers were hurt while arresting a man accused of assaulting multiple people in Boston’s South End Monday night, according to Boston police.

Boston police responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress in Blackstone Square on Washingston Street at approximately 5:25 p.m. According to initial reports, a man was assaulting multiple people in the park, police said. When officers arrived, they located the suspect who led them on a brief foot chase. He was arrested a short time later.

During the arrest, two officers sustained sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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