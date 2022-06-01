BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Green Line operators and a passenger were hospitalized Wednesday night after the trains collided near Government Center.

Service has been suspended between Park Street and Union Square stations after two trains that were traveling in opposite directions sideswiped each other shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, first responders confirmed.

The three who were taken to an area hospital were all said to have suffered minor injuries, said Boston EMS.

Shuttle buses will be replacing trains between North Station and Lechmere for the time being and officials are advising riders to seek alternate modes of transportation for Downtown service.

The crash remains under investigation.

