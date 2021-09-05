MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two pedestrians were injured, one seriously, in a hit-and-run crash in Medford on Saturday night.

Three people were walking a dog in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Ave. around 9:05 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax that was traveling south on the street exited the roadway to the right, crossed the sidewalk, and hit two of the three pedestrians, according to Massachusetts state police.

One of the pedestrians, a 15-year-old boy, received minor injuries from the crash.

The other pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was projected into the air from the impact of the crash. He sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Both victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The dog, a three-year-old French bull dog, was taken to an animal hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not stop at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers found the vehicle approximately one mile from the scene and towed it to an MSP facility.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

