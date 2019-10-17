2 people arrested in connection with shooting at Plymouth housing complex

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a housing complex in Plymouth on Wednesday that prompted “stay in place” orders at several nearby schools, police said.

Both were arrested in connection with a daylight shooting at the Algonquin Terrace housing complex.

Schericia T. Barber, 37, of Plymouth, was arrested on two counts of carrying a firearm without a license and charges of possessing ammunition without an FID card and possessing a large-capacity firearm in a vehicle.

Sirion E. Cromwell-Harrison, 25, who is homeless, was arrested on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, committing a firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crime, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Plymouth police say they also located and secured two additional handguns at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting remains open and active.

