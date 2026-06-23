CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car with two people inside was crushed underneath an oil tanker in Chelsea on Tuesday morning.

The Chelsea Fire Chief said the two passengers somehow managed to get out on their own despite the damage. The crash happened on Eastern Avenue.

“Just from what I can see on each side, it’s amazing the passengers didn’t get injured more seriously,” Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri said.

Quatieri said they had to call a hazmat crew to the scene because of the leaking fuel, and they sprayed foam all over the wreckage and the road.

“For a while there, we were unable to shut the vehicle off, so the vehicle was running with gasoline leaking. So it was a pretty extensive foam operation until we were able to get control of everything,” Quatieri said.

The father of the man who owns that car spoke to 7NEWS about his son’s condition.

“I saw it on the news,” he said. “There was a big crash, and I went to the hospital, and he was okay. He had scratches on his face. I thought something happened, or he died or something, but he’s okay.”

The man’s father said both his son and the other passenger suffered minor injuries and are both doing okay.

The driver of the oil tanker was not hurt, and stayed on scene and cooperated with police, officials said.

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