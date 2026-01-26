MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued and rushed to the hospital after becoming trapped under a pop-up tent on a back patio in Medford on Sunday.

Crews responding to the Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center on Murray Street found two residents trapped after the tent collapsed under the weight of the snow, officials said.

The two people were cut out of the tent and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained.

No additional information was immedaitely available.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)