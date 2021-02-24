HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured after a small plane veered off a runway and overturned in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a plane crash at the Hampton Airfield on Lafayette Road in North Hampton around 9:30 a.m. found a Vans RV6 resting upside down in the snow-covered median between the taxiway and runway, according to police.

The pilot, 70-year-old Robert Turcotte, of Broad Brook, Connecticut, and his passenger, 68-year-old William Kulle, of Springfield, Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

Police say the plane had departed Skylark Airport in East Windsor, Connecticut, around 8:30 a.m. before crashing at Hampton Airfield.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation are investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)