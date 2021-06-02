BOSTON (AP) — One current and one former Boston police officer have pleaded guilty to charges connected to an investigation into overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, federal prosecutors said.

Officer Michael Murphy, 61, of Boston, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Murphy, between September 2016 and February 2019, left shifts early and claimed pay for more hours than he actually worked, prosecutors said. He collected more than $16,000 in pay he was not entitled to, prosecutors said.

He faces sentencing Oct. 7.

Former Boston police Sgt. George Finch, 59, of Franklin, pleaded guilty in a separate hearing to the same charges, prosecutors said.

Finch admitted that between July 2016 and February 2019 he submitted fraudulent overtime slips for overtime hours he did not work, collecting more than $11,000 in fraudulent overtime pay, authorities said.

He faces sentencing on Sept. 16.

A total of 12 current and former officers are charged in the scheme in which more than $250,000 was embezzled, prosecutors said.

