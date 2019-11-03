2 priests placed on leave for alleged misconduct in Fall River area

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two priests have been placed on administrative leave from active ministry after an external review of their personnel found alleged misconduct, according to the Diocese of Fall River.

Richard E. Degagne, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Easton, and Father Daniel W. Lacroix, co-pastor of St. Joseph-St. Therese, St. Mary, and Our Lady of Fatima Parishes in New Bedford were placed on leave.

A press release from Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha said the information came from an external review of the Diocese’s priest personnel file that had been announced earlier in the year. No information was given about the nature of the misconduct.

Both priests have denied the alleged misconduct. The misconduct allegedly occurred decades ago and before Degagne became a priest, da Cunha said.

The alleged misconduct has been referred to the Bristol County and Cape and Islands district attorneys’ offices.

