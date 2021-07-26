BOSTON (WHDH) - Two puppies who lost their mother just two weeks after being born will soon be available for adoption after being cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The Parson Russell Terrier puppies were surrendered to the ARL back in June and initially required bottle feedings every four hours because they no longer had their mother to rely on.

The mother passed away likely due to birth complications, according to the ARL.

The puppies have since been placed into foster care with an ARL volunteer and have said to have made tremendous progress.

The puppies are not currently up for adoption but will be in the future.

