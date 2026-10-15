CHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two retired Massachusetts State Police horses have a new forever home.

Scotty and Andy were delivered to Elysium Acres Horse Sanctuary in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The pair has spent years patrolling events across the state, including this summer’s World Cup matches in Foxboro.

They joined seven other retired police and rescue horses at the sanctuary.

“These specific horses coming in, they are so accustomed to being around people every day,” said Patti Lessard, founder of Elysium Acres. “You want to be sure that same involvement is happening, so there is a lot of emotional, physical, health and wellbeing is really what were looking for.”

Both horses are already enjoying their new digs.

You can visit the sanctuary’s website to donate or volunteer to help the horses.

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