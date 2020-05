BOSTON (WHDH) - Two sea lions are being celebrated by the New England Aquarium in Boston for their problem solving skills.

In the video sea lions Zoe and Sierra can be seen working together to get a pole through a door frame and into a nearby pool.

The aquarium posted the video on social media with #NeverGiveUp.

Our sea lions Zoe and Sierra are putting their problem solving skills to the test! #NeverGiveUp #SeaLions #AquariumFromHome #VirtualVisit pic.twitter.com/4l9DWw10Sk — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) May 29, 2020

