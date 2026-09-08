LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Lakeville Monday evening, officials said.

The Lakeville Police and Fire Departments said they were called to Route 18 at approximately 6:24 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crashing into another vehicle. When crews arrived, they found that a Yamaha motorcycle had crashed into a Honda CRV. The drivers of both, who were the sole occupants of each vehicle, were seriously hurt.

The man who was operating the motorcycle and the woman operating the Honda CRV were both taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton by ambulance, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins.

The crash is under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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