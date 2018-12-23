2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-car crash in Dorchester left two people with serious injuries Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Canterbury Street near Morton Street for a report of a crash about 7:20 p.m. found three badly mangled vehicles and debris scattered all over the road, according to the Boston Police Department.

Two victims were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

