2 seriously injured in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Lawrence.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on Brook Street. Police said neighbors called 911 to report two groups were fighting with each other before shots were fired.

Two people were taken to hospitals in Boston. One was airlifted and the other was taken via ambulance. Both are in serious but stable condition.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said this was not a random act and the people knew each other. Vasque said they have leads they are pursuing.

