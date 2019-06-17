2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at Mozart and Bolster streets around 10 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The neighborhood has been roped off with yellow police tape.

K9 teams are scouring the area for evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

Look at the scene along Mozart St. in Jamaica Plain #7News #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/jkeAcgZbij — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) June 18, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)