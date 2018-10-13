2 suspects in custody in deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police took two men into custody Friday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury in July.

Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man on Homestead Street in Roxbury on July 7 have been taken into custody, according to Boston police.

The victim, a man in his late 20s was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Demetrius Bennett, of Dorchester, and 24-year-old Adnan Tahlil, of Roxbury, on Friday on outstanding warrants.

Bennett is facing a murder charge, and Tahlil is charged with manslaughter, police said.

They are both due to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

