BOSTON (WHDH) – Police say two teens were struck and injured Tuesday morning by a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Tremont Street at Malcolm X Boulevard and found a car that had slammed head-on into a pole.

The car struck the teens, a male and female, as they crossed street near the Roxbury Crossing MBTA. Officials say the teens sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both are expected to be OK, according to police.

Police told 7News that the driver may have had a medical situation. The front-end of the car was left wedged between the pole.

I was laying in bed and all I heard was a big boom. I thought it was construction going on,” Alan Pierre said. “This intersection is very dangerous.”

Most of the area was blocked off for about four hours as police worked to reconstruct the crash scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He is being questioned by investigators. It’s unclear if charges will be filed.

Police are still investigating.

