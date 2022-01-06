RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed head-on with a Poland Spring water delivery truck on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 227 King St. around 7:30 a.m. found a 16-year-old passenger unconscious and trapped in the pickup truck, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan and Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Hydraulic rescue tools were used to extricate the teen, who was flown to a hospital in Rhode Island. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The 17-year-old driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the water delivery truck was not injured.

Icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

