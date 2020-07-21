2 workers taken to hospital after chemical spill in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers were taken to the hospital following a chemical spill in Wrentham on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a water treatment plant in the town learned the workers had been exposed to potassium hydroxide, according to the Wrentham Fire Department.

The workers were taken to Mass. General Hospital for treatment but they were not seriously hurt.

Fire officials say the chemical spill was small in nature.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

