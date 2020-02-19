WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — A 2-year-old boy’s unexpected hug went a long way for a pizza delivery driver whose daughter recently passed away.

Ryan Catterson, a delivery driver for Wicked Good Pizza in West Warwick, Rhode Island, dropped off an order to a home on Gilcrest Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday when 2-year-old Cohen ran out the door to embrace Catterson.

“As Ryan was walking away, my son just bolted past me, ran out the door, and put his arms up and just gave Ryan a big hug,” recalled Ryan’s mother, Lindsey Sheely. “Ryan just leaned into it, was really cute, really sweet. My son even tried to give him a kiss.”

Sheely’s doorbell camera captured the touching moment and she shared the video on social media.

Catterson caught wind of the circulating video and reached out to Sheely.

“I went to his Facebook page and saw that recently lost his daughter,” said Sheely. “He had shared that the hug just meant so much more to him and that he just really needed a hug.”

Catterson’s daughter passed away unexpectedly about a week ago.

“That hug that we thought was something cute and funny, actually meant so much more,” Sheely continued.

She added that members of Catterson’s family have also reached out to her and thanked her for sharing the kind moment.

