CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler died after being hit by a car in Chelsea Wednesday night.

Police sealed off the area on Bellingham Street and put crime scene tape around a car in the road.

Chelsea police said they received a 911 call reporting a child was hit; officers said when they arrived at the scene, they attempted CPR on the 2-year-old.

She was rushed to an Everett hospital, where she died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

“Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle operator is the boyfriend of the child’s mother,” police said in a statement. “The incident occurred shortly after the mother and child were dropped off in front of their home on Bellingham Street.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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