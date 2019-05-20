2 young sisters walking on sidewalk struck by dirt bike in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two young sisters were run over by a dirt bike moments after they got off a school bus in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash on Washington Street shortly before 4 p.m. found a 6-year-old girl and her 9-year-old sister suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both girls were taken to an area hospital.

Police say the girls were struck by someone who was speeding down the sidewalk on a green dirt bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

