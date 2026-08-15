MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a multi-alarm blaze in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning that burned three homes and left 20 people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire around 1:45 a.m. found heavy fire coming from all three floors of a triple-decker on Main Street.

A single-family and a two-family home on either side of the home also suffered damage.

There were no reported injuries.

One police officer was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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