20 dogs, bird rescued from ‘squalor and filth’ in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals assisted the Hampton Police Department in rescuing 20 dogs and a bird from a home in Hampton last week.

Sixteen of the dogs were voluntarily surrendered and the owner has requested the return of four others. Those remaining four will remain in protective custody while the legal system sorts out their fate.

Hampton police force contacted an NHSPCA investigator on Wednesday, May 13, and two staff members accompanied the police to the home, where the dogs were found.

The dogs were of various small breeds and were allegedly found to be dirty and matted.

