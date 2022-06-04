ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from more than 20 regional departments are battling a major fire that extended to multiple vacant buildings, according to Orange Fire Chief James Young.

Two people reported minor injuries that were treated at the scene, said Young. The buildings were not occupied and no residents were displaced.

Firefighters first responded to 16 West River St. at 11:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames at the vacant mill building, as well as four others in the area.

They have since contained the fire’s spread and are still engaged in active suppression.

The response from regional fire departments was equivalent to a six- or seven-alarm fire, Chief Young said. The state’s Fire Mobilization Plan was activated, bringing in two statewide task forces to assist area departments at the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire will be investigated by the Orange Fire Department, Orange Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

In addition to regional resources, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services deployed a rehab unit to support firefighters at the scene; an incident support init to assist commanders, a drone unit to obtain aerial imagery of the structures, and a hazmat team to conduct air monitoring for health hazards.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

